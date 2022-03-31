Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

