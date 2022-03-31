United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of UCBI opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

