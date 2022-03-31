Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $399.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.