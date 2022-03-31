Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 55,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUU. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 129,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,756. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

