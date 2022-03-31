Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.76

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $9.35. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 322,146 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $298.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 194,013 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

