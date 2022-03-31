Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 79,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

