urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

UGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of urban-gro stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,239. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that urban-gro will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGRO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in urban-gro by 382.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in urban-gro by 97.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the second quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in urban-gro in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the third quarter worth about $159,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

