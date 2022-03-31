UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

URGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%. On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 169.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

