US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Update

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.63. 45,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 17.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 647,430 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth about $14,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 234.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,287 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 34.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.