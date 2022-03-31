UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Trading 2.5% Higher

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.79. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

About UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN)

UTG, Inc operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life insurance. It also offers servicing of existing insurance business in-force, the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business, and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

