Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 361,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,101,369 shares.The stock last traded at $73.15 and had previously closed at $73.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

