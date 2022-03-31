Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.14. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 19,399 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $7,906,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 83.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 184,583 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $12,781,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

