Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

