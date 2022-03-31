Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,306 shares of company stock worth $3,329,915 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

