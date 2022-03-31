Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

MSTR stock opened at $500.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $891.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.