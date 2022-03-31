Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ternium by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

NYSE TX opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

