Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,529 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZR. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,118,509 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $77.53 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

