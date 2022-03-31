Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $43,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 886.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $311.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.45. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $269.31 and a one year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

