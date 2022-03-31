Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $109,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.87 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

