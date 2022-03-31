Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.38

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.38 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 9001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,778.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

