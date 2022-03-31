Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.