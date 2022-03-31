Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.20

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.20 and last traded at $162.80, with a volume of 9100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pariax LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,006,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

