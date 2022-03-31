Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $830,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,826,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,076,000 after acquiring an additional 48,433 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 348,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.38. 6,070,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.11 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $231.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

