Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 12.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.54. The stock had a trading volume of 66,283,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,822,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $311.54 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

