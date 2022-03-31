Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 76,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,839. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $117.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

