Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.97. Vector Group shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 21,384 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $33,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vector Group by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

