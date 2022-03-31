VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) Shares Up 0.4%

VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.00. 12,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 66,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VectorShares Min Vol ETF (VSPY)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VectorShares Min Vol ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectorShares Min Vol ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.