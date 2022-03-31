Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of VEC opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $424.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

