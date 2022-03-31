Velo (VELO) Hits Market Cap of $44.56 Million

Velo (VELO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velo has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a market capitalization of $44.56 million and $1.71 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.69 or 0.07204864 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,358.88 or 0.99984109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00047992 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 28,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

