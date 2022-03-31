Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRA. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. 2,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,862. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

