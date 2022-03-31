Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

VERA stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. 1,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,887. The firm has a market cap of $509.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 313,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 345.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 1,133.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

