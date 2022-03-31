Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.71 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 38.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Vericel by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

