Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) will announce $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 191.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $14.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

NYSE VRTV traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,596. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

