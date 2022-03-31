Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. Veritone has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banta Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,319,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 53,902 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after acquiring an additional 190,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 622,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 161.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.
About Veritone (Get Rating)
Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.
