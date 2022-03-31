Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,600 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 999,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

VRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of VRS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,433. Verso has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a PE ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Verso had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Verso will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Verso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

