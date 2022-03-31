Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.63.
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $256.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $260.10.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
