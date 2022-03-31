Vestas Wind Systems A/S Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0117 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VWDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.