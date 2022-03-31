ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $7.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRAY. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

