Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 170.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

