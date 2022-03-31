Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VCISY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 41,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,110. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

