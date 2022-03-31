Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $31.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,202,425 shares of company stock valued at $58,002,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

