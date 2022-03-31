Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $29.55. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 8,251 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,202,425 shares of company stock valued at $58,002,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

