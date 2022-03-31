Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $380.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.28 million. Vivint Smart Home posted sales of $343.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of VVNT opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 32.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 18.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 29.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 115.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

