Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 31.4% in March

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 258,445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 329,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 139,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

VVOS stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.22. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.