Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

