Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €230.00 ($252.75) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €244.19 ($268.34).

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded down €0.42 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €159.06 ($174.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €169.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €180.35. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 12-month high of €249.70 ($274.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

