Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.45

Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $5.99. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 135,330 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Volt Information Sciences ( OTCMKTS:VOLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Volt Information Sciences had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOLT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 352,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,334 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

