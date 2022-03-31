Vonage (NYSE:VG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE VG opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Vonage has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

