Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.