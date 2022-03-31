Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Insider Carol Denise Stott Sells 7,812 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) insider Carol Denise Stott sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $22,967.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VRM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,770,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRM. Truist Financial downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 896,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.